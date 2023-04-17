OSU Football Coach Brian Hartline Hospitalized After ATV Crash

Brian Hartline -- offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team -- was hospitalized over the weekend after an early morning ATV crash ... but thankfully, coach says he's "doing well."

The accident happened at Hartline's estate in Liberty Township Ohio on Sunday, the day after Buckeyes' spring game, when his ATV crashed.

The 36-year-old, and a second male passenger, were transported to Riverside Hospital after suffering injuries ... but the good news is he's doing okay. Hartline even gave fans an encouraging update via Twitter after the incident.

"I appreciate everyones support," Hartline tweeted. "I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well."

Hartline was promoted from passing game coordinator to OC in January ... head coach Ryan Day said Brian had been "successful in every football capacity for which he has been engaged."

Hartline, who became OSU's wide receiver coach in 2018, has helped several Buckeye alumni become NFL stars including Garrett Wilson, Paris Campbell, and Terry McLaurin.

"He has progressed incredibly well from college to NFL receiver, and then from quality control coach to wide receivers coach to passing game coordinator. He figures things out quickly and he is more than ready to now transition to offensive coordinator."

Hartline also played for the Buckeyes from 2005 to 2008 and the 4th-round pick suited up for the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns during his 7-year NFL career.