Randy Couture Mostly Recovered After ATV Crash ... Cleared to Train Again

It hasn't even been 2 months since Randy Couture was seriously injured in an ATV crash -- but he's already cleared to start training again!

As we previously reported, the UFC Hall of Famer was pretty banged up during the Sept. 7 crash on his ranch in Flagstaff, AZ.

The 57-year-old suffered injuries to his ribs -- and underwent surgery so doctors could put two plates in his shoulder!

So, how's he feeling now?

"Everything's great. No issues," Couture tells us ... "The ribs actually healed up a lot faster than I remember healing up last time I did this sh*t."

"The shoulder was fine, they plated the shoulder, I got full range of motion. So, there's no real issues."

Randy says he's been cleared to do some light training -- and as soon as his ribs heal up, he'll go back to his usual full workout routine.

Couture is one the toughest guys in pro sports -- he famously walked himself to the hospital after suffering a heart attack in 2019 ... and then walked back home when he was discharged!

