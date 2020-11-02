Randy Couture Mostly Recovered After ATV Crash, Cleared to Train Again

Randy Couture Mostly Recovered After ATV Crash ... Cleared to Train Again

11/2/2020 12:40 AM PT
Exclusive
FEELIN' MUCH BETTER
TMZSports.com

ARE YOU EVEN HUMAN?!?!

It hasn't even been 2 months since Randy Couture was seriously injured in an ATV crash -- but he's already cleared to start training again!

As we previously reported, the UFC Hall of Famer was pretty banged up during the Sept. 7 crash on his ranch in Flagstaff, AZ.

The 57-year-old suffered injuries to his ribs -- and underwent surgery so doctors could put two plates in his shoulder!

So, how's he feeling now?

"Everything's great. No issues," Couture tells us ... "The ribs actually healed up a lot faster than I remember healing up last time I did this sh*t."

"The shoulder was fine, they plated the shoulder, I got full range of motion. So, there's no real issues."

INCREDIBLE!

Randy says he's been cleared to do some light training -- and as soon as his ribs heal up, he'll go back to his usual full workout routine.

Couture is one the toughest guys in pro sports -- he famously walked himself to the hospital after suffering a heart attack in 2019 ... and then walked back home when he was discharged!

#Beast

OVERWHELMED BY THE SUPPORT
TMZSports.com
Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later