Randy Couture and GF Injured in ATV Accident, UFC Legend to Undergo Surgery

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture and his GF, Mindy Robinson, were both injured in an ATV accident in Arizona on Monday ... and Randy will undergo surgery, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 57-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion was driving around on a private road on his ranch in Flagstaff, AZ with Mindy as a passenger when the accident occurred.

We're told Randy was banged up pretty badly while Mindy escaped mostly unscathed. She sustained minor injuries.

The couple eventually made it back home before determining Randy needed medical assistance ... so they went to a nearby hospital, where Randy was treated for a shoulder and rib injury.

Couture is set to undergo surgery Tuesday afternoon ... but is expected to make a full recovery.

It's been a rough 12 months for Randy who suffered a heart attack in October 2019, which also required surgery.

Couture says he made a full recovery from that issue -- and has been back in the gym working out like a maniac ever since he walked himself home from the hospital.

Randy is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters in the sport's history defeating legends like Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell and Vitor Belfort during his historic career.