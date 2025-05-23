Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Aubrey Plaza Glows at Cannes, First Movie Premiere Since Husband's Death

Aubrey Plaza Stuns In Cannes At First Red Carpet Since Husband's Death
Aubrey Plaza is slowly getting back out there after her husband's death ... and this time she's at her first movie premiere since his suicide.

Aubrey stepped out Friday for the first showing of her new movie, "Honey Don't" at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The actress dazzled in a sparkling gown ... her sheer dress trailed all the way down to the floor and it was gussied up with a colorful, beaded ensemble.

Aubrey wore a white, strapless bodysuit underneath and she had a million-dollar smile as she posed and mugged for the cameras.

Sounds like Aubrey and her movie were a big hit over in France ... reports out of Cannes say the crowd gave her film a six-minute standing ovation.

It's another move back towards normalcy for Aubrey ... after her husband Jeff Baena was found dead inside his Los Angeles home back in January.

TMZ broke the story ... Aubrey and Jeff had been separated for several months before his death, and cops say they were told Jeff had a phone conversation with Aubrey the night before he was found dead.

Days after Jeff's death, Aubrey was scheduled to present at the Golden Globes ... but, understandably, she did not attend.

Aubrey made her first public appearance in mid-February and now she's back to doing movie premieres.

