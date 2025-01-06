Aubrey Plaza Says Late Husband Jeff Baena’s Death Is 'Unimaginable Tragedy'

Aubrey Plaza is breaking her silence on her husband's sudden death ... calling Jeff Baena's passing an "unimaginable tragedy."

In her first public comments on her loss, Aubrey and their families add ... "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Monday's statement comes after Aubrey skipped the Golden Globes in the wake of her director hubby's death.

TMZ broke the story ... police and fire responded to a Los Angeles-area home at 10:30 AM Friday after an assistant discovered Baena dead.

Law enforcement has ruled Jeff's death a suicide.

JB was known for directing "Life After Beth" and "Horse Girl" ... he also co-wrote the classic comedy "I Heart Huckabees."

Jeff was mentioned Sunday during the Golden Globes ... when "The Brutalist" director Brady Corbet brought him up during one of his acceptance speeches.

Play video content The Drew Barrymore Show

Audrey and Jeff tied the knot back in 2021 ... and Plaza's described their relationship on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."