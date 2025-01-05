Aubrey Plaza Skips Presenting at Golden Globes After Husband's Death

Aubrey Plaza didn't join the ranks of numerous celebrities at the Golden Globes Sunday night ... skipping the ceremony two days after her husband passed away.

Numerous celebrities packed the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills for the 82nd iteration of the ceremony ... but, Aubrey wasn't among them -- and, it's pretty clear why.

Plaza was originally scheduled to present an award ... though it's unclear which one or who filled in for her.

We broke the story ... police and fire responded to a Los Angeles-area home at 10:30 AM on Friday after an assistant discovered Baena dead.

Law enforcement has ruled the death a suicide.

Baena was known for directing "Life After Beth" and "Horse Girl" ... and, he co-wrote the classic comedy "I Heart Hucakbees."

Actress Molly Shannon paid tribute to Baena Sunday ... sharing a series of photos of them together captioned with a simple "💔" emoji.

Also worth noting ... Baena was mentioned at the Golden Globes -- after "The Brutalist" director Brady Corbet brought him up during one of his acceptance speeches.

Baena and Plaza married in 2021 ... and, Aubrey described the lowkey affair on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

We've reached out to Aubrey's team about her decision to skip the Globes ... so far, no word back.