Molly Shannon Remembers Aubrey Plaza's Husband Jeff Baena After His Death

Molly Shannon shared a touching tribute for her close friend and collaborator, Jeff Baena just two days after the director was found dead in his Los Angeles home.

The actress posted a series of photos Saturday of the two of them with the caption marked simply by a 💔 emoji.

Molly starred in Baena's films "The Little Hours" and "Life After Beth," alongside his wife, Aubrey Plaza. Her post highlights the bond and close friendship the three built and shared through the years.

Shannon also starred in "Horse Girl," Jeff's film from 2020.

We broke the story ... police and fire responded to a Los Angeles-area home Friday around 10:30 AM for a death investigation after an assistant discovered him dead.

Baena was pronounced dead at the scene ... and our law enforcement sources say he died by suicide.