Aubrey Plaza Pretends To Read Book During WNBA Finals

Aubrey Plaza's reading sesh was interrupted by a major WNBA Finals game on Thursday ... 'cause the actress was spotted pretending to be deep into a novel from her courtside seat!!

The "Agatha All Along" star was one of many celebs at Game 1 of the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty matchup ... and fans went wild when she appeared on the jumbotron.

However, Plaza acted like she wasn't prepared to be on the big screen ... playing it off like she was oblivious to being recorded as she absorbed some words.

She was clearly just being silly, flipping through the pages at full speed ... and the Liberty mascot, Ellie the Elephant, called her bluff by giving her a kiss.

Plaza was all smiles during the encounter -- and she closed the book.

Of course, Plaza is a huge WNBA fan ... and she even tore her ACL during a game of "knockout" as part of All-Star Weekend festivities.

She was one of many big names in attendance ... Spike Lee, Meek Mill, Gayle King, and Jason Sudeikis were also there.

