Aubrey Plaza Tears ACL During 'Knockout' Game At WNBA All-Star Weekend

"Parks and Rec" star Aubrey Plaza entered WNBA All-Star Weekend with two healthy knees ... but she left it with just one after an unfortunate mishap amid all the festivities.

According to the All-Star Game's broadcaster, Ryan Ruocco, Plaza suffered a torn ACL while playing in a spirited game of "Knockout" at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility just hours before Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson tipped off their Team WNBA vs. Team USA exhibition clash.

The GOAT lending a helping hand to Aubrey Plaza 🤝 pic.twitter.com/C0FphzNeji — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 21, 2024 @seattlestorm

Plaza still somehow mustered up the strength to catch the game at the Footprint Center ... although she needed an ice pack and a crutch to get through the night.

Fortunately, the 40-year-old appeared in good spirits throughout the evening -- hobnobbin' with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe ... and even receiving some love from players on the court.

After the conclusion of the game -- which Team WNBA won -- she thanked the W for a great weekend and for "taking such good care of me and my busted knee."

"Such a great game," she added on Instagram. "See you in Paris (no)."

A bunch of WNBA players showed Plaza support in the comment section on her post, including Los Angeles Sparks star rookie Cameron Brink, who recently had surgery to repair her own torn ACL.