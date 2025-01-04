Aubrey Plaza's Director Husband Jeff Baena Dead at 47

Filmmaker Jeff Baena -- best known for directing films like "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours," and the husband of Aubrey Plaza, has died ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and fire responded to a Los Angeles-area home Friday around 10:30 AM for a death investigation ... after an assistant discovered him dead.

Baena was pronounced dead at the scene ... law enforcement says he died by suicide.

After getting his film degree at New York University, Jeff moved to LA to launch his movie career, initially landing lower-level jobs with famous directors such as Robert Zemeckis and David O. Russell.

It was his work with Russell that put him on the map ... the two collaborated on four screenplays -- including "I Heart Huckabees," starring Dustin Hoffman and Lily Tomlin.

Around this time, Baena began focusing on directing his own movies, such as his first feature, the 2014 horror-comedy, "Life After Beth," starring John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon and Aubrey Plaza.

Baena also directed the 2016 flick, "Joshy," and 2017's "The Little Hours," as well as 2020's "Horse Girl."

In 2021, Aubrey revealed she and Jeff had tied the knot in an Instagram post after about a decade of dating -- as you know, her career kicked off when she starred in the show "Parks and Rec" in 2009 ... and has gone on to appear in projects like "Emily The Criminal" and "The White Lotus."

We've reached out to Aubrey's reps ... so far, no word back.

Baena was 47.

RIP