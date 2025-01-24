Khyree Jackson's Alleged Killer's Mug Shot Released

TMZ Sports has obtained the mug shot of the woman who was accused of killing Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his friends in a car crash last July.

As we previously reported, Cori Clingman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly striking Jackson's Dodge Charger with her Infiniti Q50 while attempting to change lanes at a high rate of speed on July 6, 2024, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.

Officials said Clingman's vehicle forced Jackson's car to run off the road and hit several trees.

Jackson, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, and the driver, Isaiah Hazel, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger Anthony Lytton Jr. later passed away at a nearby hospital.

Play video content FOX 5

State Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Clingman was indicted on several charges in the fatal crash ... including grossly negligent and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

She faces up to 30 years in prison.

Jackson was entering his rookie season with the Vikings at the time of the crash. He was Minnesota's fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.