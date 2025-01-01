'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Dead At 84

Swiss-born New York socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, often referred to in the media as 'Catwoman' due to her surgically enhanced cat-like features, has died at the age of 84.

Paris Match reports Wildenstein passed away in a Parisian palace on Tuesday in Paris from a pulmonary embolism.

Wildenstein -- famous for her dramatic feline-like cosmetic transformation -- married billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein in 1978, and their subsequent divorce in 1999 was widely publicized.

Jocelyn, who was known for her extravagant lifestyle, reportedly received $2.5 billion and $100 million each year for the following 13 years in her divorce settlement from Alec ... only to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018, claiming she had $0 in her bank account.

Wildenstein started her surgical process with an eye lift in the late '70s, with many speculating she wanted her eyes to look like that of a lynx, which she kept as a pet.

Wildenstein admitted to having surgical procedures, however, she claimed not nearly as much as was reported in the media.

We've reached out to Paris police ... so far, no word back.