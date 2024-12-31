Former UMass Basketball Star Mike Babul Dead At 47

Former college basketball star Mike Babul has passed away, UMass announced on Tuesday. He was 47 years old.

The school broke the news just minutes ago ... saying in a heartfelt statement the Minutemen fanbase is grieving the loss of an iconic member of the community.

"Babul was a true Massachusetts basketball legend on the court, serving as a positive force in his community and on many sidelines as a coach," the school said.

Babul, a native of Massachusetts, gained recognition as a standout high school basketball player ... especially during his senior year at North Attleboro, where he averaged 20.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

He earned all-conference, Gatorade Player of the Year and Massachusetts High School Coaches Association Player of the Year honors.

Babul went on to suit up for UMass at the college level ... and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team in three consecutive seasons (1997-2000).

Babul pursued a coaching career after his playing days, beginning at Seekonk High School in 2002.

He went on to serve as an assistant coach for several teams, including the Memphis Tigers under John Calipari and the G-League's Long Island Nets.

At the time of his passing, Babul was the head coach at Thayer Academy and the owner of Hoop Work, which specialized in basketball camps for the youth. He was also a trainer.

His twin brother, Jon, works for the Atlanta Hawks as the Vice President of Basketball Development.

Babul is survived by his fiancée, Maria.