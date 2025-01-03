'Oogum Boogum' Singer Brenton Wood Dead at 83

Singer Brenton Wood, best known for his 1967 hit "The Oogum Boogum Song," has died, TMZ has learned.

Wood's manager and assistant, Manny Gallegos, confirmed the news to TMZ, revealing he passed away today at his Moreno Valley, California home, surrounded by friends and family.

As of now, his cause of his death has not been revealed.

Born Alfred Jesse Smith, he adopted the stage name Brenton Wood, and made a career for himself on the soul scene with his unique blend of R&B and pop.

He racked up a string of hits in the '60s and '70s, including the popular tunes, "Gimme Little Sign" and "Baby You Got It."

Brenton was 83.