The Vivienne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Star Dead at 32

The Vivienne -- a fan favorite on "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" -- has died.

The reality TV star's publicist, Simon Jones announced the news on Instagram on Sunday writing ... "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend."

The rep went on to say ... "James was an incredibly loved, war-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."

The Vivienne's team said they will not be releasing any further details including a cause of death. The Vivienne won the first series of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" in 2019. They were first on "RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Ambassador" in 2015.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Singer-songwriter Michelle Visage -- a longtime judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race" -- posted in honor of The Vivienne saying she appreciated The Vivienne's friendship, laughter and talent. She highlighted The Vivienne's West End debut ... saying it was "amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes."

They made it to the final round of UK reality show "Dancing On Ice" in 2023.

They were 32.