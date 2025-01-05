Ex-NBA Player and New York Judge Barry Kramer Dead at 82

Former NBA player Barry Kramer -- the sixth overall pick to the San Francisco Warriors in the 1964 draft -- has died at 82 years old.

The 6'4", 200-pound forward was a star at the high school and collegiate level ... earning top accolades in the country at Linton in Schenectady, New York. During his senior season, he was teammates with legendary NBA coach, player and executive Pat Riley.

Kramer thrived at NYU -- where he had a career-best 29.3 points a game during his junior season in 1963.

That year, he was named to the All-American team and won the Haggerty Award, which is given to the top college player in the NYC metropolitan area.

Kramer went on to play in the NBA for the Warriors and New York Knicks for a combined one season ... averaging under four points a game.

He also played semi-pro basketball with the Schaefer Brewers ... as well as the New Jersey Nets of the ABA in the 1969-70 season.

Kramer attended Albany Law School, where he graduated in 1968. He served as a judge in New York for decades -- Gov. Mario Cuomo appointed him to a Surrogate Court position in his hometown Schenectady in 1993.