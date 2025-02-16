Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband's Death

Aubrey Plaza made her first appearance back in public since the tragic passing of her husband who died by suicide earlier this year.

Aubrey introduced Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard's musical act during the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special on Sunday night. It's the first time the public has seen Aubrey since her husband, Jeff Baena died by suicide at the beginning of January.

After a horrible tragedy, Aubrey Plaza makes a surprise appearance at #SNL50 introducing Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard.



We missed you Aubrey! pic.twitter.com/xvfp4AMJtg — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) February 17, 2025 @CinemaBurst

Days after Jeff's death, Aubrey was scheduled to present at the Golden Globe but understandably did not attend.

We broke the story ... police and fire responded to the couple's Los Angeles-area home for a death investigation after an assistant discovered him dead.

Days after Jeff's passing, Aubrey and his family released a statement saying ... "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."