Aubrey Plaza Out Walking Dog With a Friend in L.A. After Husband's Death

Aubrey Plaza was out for a stroll with her dog, taking some much-needed chill time -- the sighting coming after we revealed she and her late husband, Jeff Baena, had been separated for months before he took his life.

The actress was spotted at L.A.’s famous Griffith Park over the weekend with producer Tyler Davidson -- soaking up nature and the great weather, deep in conversation.

It wasn’t exactly a power walk -- the vibe felt a bit somber. But as we know, Aubrey’s still grieving after TMZ broke the news that Baena was found dead in his L.A. home in January.

Last week, TMZ reported Aubrey and Jeff had been separated for several months before his passing. According to the medical examiner’s report -- obtained by TMZ -- their separation was officially noted as September 2024.

Officers say Aubrey told them Jeff made some concerning remarks in October, leading her to call a friend for a welfare check. Since then, Baena had been attending therapy.

He died on January 3.

RIP