'Today' Cohost Sheinelle Jones' Husband Dies From Brain Cancer

Play video content NBC

"Today" cohost Sheinelle Jones' husband has died from brain cancer ... and, Jones' team on the NBC flagship morning show paid tribute to him on-air Friday.

Uche Ojeh -- Sheinelle's husband of nearly 20 years -- passed away recently after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The stars of "Today" gathered around on a couch to announce the news ... becoming emotional while talking about Uche's passing -- with Savannah Guthrie saying their hearts go out to Sheinelle and her young kids.

The broadcast then gets into the details of Sheinelle and Uche's relationships ... from their beginnings at Northwestern University -- where Uche later proposed to her "in the middle of a rainstorm."

While Uche built a successful career in consulting, the "Today" team says personal relationships always took precedence in his life.

Sheinelle reshared the clip from "Today" on Instagram ... writing, "Thank you, for all of your love and support. ❤️."

Jones took a step back from "Today" late last year ... letting fans know she was dealing with a "family health matter" -- and, it's now clear exactly what she meant by that.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Uche's survived by Sheinelle and their three children -- sons Kayin and Uche, and daughter Clara.

He was 45.