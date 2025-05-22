Undefeated British Boxer Georgia O'Connor Dead At 25

Georgia O'Connor -- an undefeated British boxer -- has died at the age of 25 ... months after revealing her cancer diagnosis and just three weeks after getting married.

O'Connor's promoter -- Boxxer -- announced her passing in a statement on Thursday ... calling her a "True warrior inside and outside the ring."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"The boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon."

On May 9, she told the world she was married to "the love of my life."

While no official cause of death was announced, O'Connor revealed back in January that she had been diagnosed with cancer after her doctors ignored her complaints of constant pain for months.

"They gaslit me, told me it was nothing, made me feel like I was overreacting," she wrote. "They refused to scan me. They refused to investigate. They REFUSED to listen."

"They could have done something before it got to this stage. But they didn't. Because this is the state of the NHS -- a broken system that fails young people like me over and over again."

In February 2024, she revealed to the world that she had ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and ulcers on the inner lining of the large intestine.

Tragically, she also suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

Despite the battles she faced outside of the ring, she was able to earn a 3-0 record as a pro. She won the gold medal during the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games ... while taking home second place during the 2017 Youth World Championship, and third place during the 2018 Youth event.