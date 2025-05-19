TikTok Influencer Emilie Kiser's Toddler Drowns in Arizona Pool

The 3-year-old son of influencer Emilie Kiser recently died ... the boy drowned in a swimming pool, and fans are shocked and saddened for the popular TikToker.

Authorities tell TMZ ... Trigg Kiser was found lifeless in the family's Arizona pool on May 12. It's not clear how long the child had been in the pool before he was discovered.

First responders performed CPR on the toddler -- and he was hospitalized in critical condition for six days at Phoenix Children's Hospital, before he was pronounced dead.

Chandler Police tell us there is an ongoing investigation into the tragic situation.

Emilie is a popular star on TikTok with more than 3 million followers ... she mostly talks about her family life and being a mom -- she has not posted since her son died.

Before it was officially confirmed by authorities the child was Trigg, TikTok sleuthers made the connection when comparing video of Emilie's home with the location where the child drowned.

And while she has not broken her silence over the unimaginable loss ... fans have flooded her comments with their condolences. Of course, there have also been those who have been critical of the family over the situation.