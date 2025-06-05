Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Speaks About Son's Death

Whitney Purvis I Can't Imagine Going On Without My Son!!!

Published
Whitney-Purvis-ig-fb-1

Whitney Purvis is speaking about the unbearable heartbreak of losing her teen son Weston -- saying she’s struggling to even process the pain, let alone figure out how to keep going.

The "16 and Pregnant" star says she can’t escape the grief -- when she’s not crying over the loss of her 16-year-old son earlier this week, she’s just lying there, staring at the ceiling, trying to block out the pain that won’t go away.

Whitney Purvis and weston 3

Whitney tells PEOPLE she found out in the worst way -- she didn’t answer a call from Weston’s dad ’cause they were in the middle of a disagreement, but when he hit her with a "911" text, she knew something was really wrong. The second she heard the news, she screamed her lungs out in the car.

And it's been rough ever since -- Whitney, who was pregnant with Weston during the first season of '16&P' in '09, says she never imagined this would be her reality, and has never cried this hard in her life.

Whitney Purvis post about son 2

Now, she can't quite picture what her future looks like without him -- but right now, she's just grieving alone so she can process it all.

As you know ... Weston was found unresponsive in bed around 7 AM Monday, according to his stepmom Amy Gosa, who shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook.

The family’s still waiting on autopsy results -- but hinted Weston had been battling some health issues, including diabetes.

related articles