Comedian Reggie Carroll Dead at 52 In Fatal Shooting

Comedian Reggie Carroll is dead after being shot in Mississippi ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement says the fatal shooting went down Wednesday in Southaven, MS.

Cops say they got a call about a shooting and when officers arrived they found Reggie suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say officers and first responders started performing life saving techniques, but Reggie ultimately died from his injuries.

Southaven Police say they have a suspect in custody and they have been charged with murder in Reggie's shooting death.

Reggie did stand up comedy and toured clubs across the country ... and he's being remembered by colleagues ... including Mo'Nique.

She says she had nothing but good times with Reggie, especially when they were on comedy tours.

Reggie was only 52.