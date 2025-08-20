Newsmax TV Makeup Artist Shot by Her Son in D.C.-Area Apartment, Police Say

A broadcast TV makeup artist was shot and killed in a Washington, D.C.-area apartment Sunday morning, leaving her colleagues stunned ... and police say her son pulled the trigger.

The Arlington County Police Department alleges 27-year-old Logan Chrisinger gunned down Travis Renee Baldwin -- Logan's mother -- in an Arlington, Virginia apartment building.

Officers were dispatched to the residence -- just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. -- at about 8:30 AM Sunday and found Baldwin suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said her son Logan was at the scene when officers arrived. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony ... he was held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Baldwin worked at the cable news and digital outlet Newsmax, where anchor Greta Van Susteren said she had applied her makeup Friday, in a grieving post on X. Van Susteren said Baldwin was her makeup artist for more than three years.

Newsmax White House Producer Marisela Ramirez remembered Baldwin as an upbeat person with a caring heart, writing on X ... "Renee had a giving heart and a gypsy spirit but really she was a quiet warrior, supporting her family and carrying the weight of a household on her shoulders—without complaints."

Baldwin was 57.