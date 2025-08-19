'Lilo & Stitch' Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell Cause of Death Revealed

David Hekili Kenui Bell's autopsy report has been released, painting a clearer and heartbreaking picture of what happened before his sudden death at just 46 years old.

The autopsy report -- obtained by PEOPLE -- was issued by the Hawaii Police Department more than two months after the "Lilo & Stitch" actor died on June 12 on Hawaii's Big Island. The report lists four major diagnoses: acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive/atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity.

Atherosclerosis occurs when fatty deposits clog up artery walls, restricting blood flow or causing clots.

The report states emergency crews tried to save Bell, who had defibrillator pads on his chest, an airway in place, IV access, and even an intraosseous needle in his leg for fluids and meds when traditional IVs were not possible.

Other findings during the autopsy included stasis dermatitis -- a skin condition from poor circulation -- and edema, which is swelling in the lower limbs caused by fluid buildup.

His toxicology tests came back clean -- showing no evidence of drugs or alcohol.