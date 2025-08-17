Restaurateur Dan Tana Dead at 90

Dan Tana -- a restaurant magnate who founded one of the premier eateries in West Hollywood has died ... the staff announced via the restaurant's social media.

The Facebook post says the "great Dan Tana has passed on" ... though his presence will always be felt in the little yellow restaurant he created.

Dan Tana's humble beginnings in Serbia are highlighted ... with mention made of his soccer career in Europe before he moved to Hollywood.

The staff says he originally dreamed of becoming an actor ... but, he ultimately settled into the restaurant industry -- and decided to start his own in 1964.

Dan Tana's is a Los Angeles staple ... and, we've seen numerous stars leaving the restaurant over the last couple decades.

Play video content TMZ.com

In fact, the staff wrote on Facebook that Dan Tana had stories about Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, James Dean, Frank Sinatra, Lauren Bacall and Sammy Davis Jr. -- so, all-time greats have been regular fixtures at the place.

Tana sold the restaurant to his longtime pal Sonja Perencevic in 2009 and retired to Serbia.

Dan Tana was 90.