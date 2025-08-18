Ralph Lauren's Brother, Lenny Lauren, Dead at 93

Ralph Lauren's brother Lenny Lauren has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Lenny died at his condo in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday. A memo circulated to residents in his building with a heartfelt tribute, calling Lenny a beloved fixture in the community whose presence touched nearly everyone.

The message described him as dapper, elegant, and impeccably attired -- a man with a kind word for all, a prodigious memory, and a gift for storytelling.

Neighbors said his passing leaves the building and community "diminished," noting he was the rare type of individual who rose to the top of his game and left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

Lenny -- a former Vice President of Ralph Lauren -- was known for his sharp style and philanthropy, serving on boards from the National Humane Society, to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. A passionate golfer and avid traveler, he split his time between Palm Beach, Westchester, NY and the Hamptons.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday in New York City. Shiva will be held later that day and into Wednesday at the Manhattan home of his sister, Susan Faust, and her husband Phil. Ralph has one other surviving brother, Jerry Lauren.

Leonard was 93.