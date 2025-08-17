'Superman' Actor Terence Stamp Dead at 87

Terence Stamp -- who famously played General Zod in "Superman" and "Superman II" and Bernadette in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" has died ... his family confirms.

Stamp’s family said the Oscar-nominated star passed away on Sunday morning. "He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," they said in a statement.

No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Stamp famously lost out on the role of James Bond but landed his most iconic part as villain, General Zod in 1978's "Superman" and its 1980 sequel. His career later saw a revival with standout roles in "The Adventures of Priscilla," "Queen of the Desert," "Valkyrie," and "The Haunted Mansion."

Stamp rose from humble beginnings as the son of a tugboat stoker to become one of Britain's leading men. Known for his razor-sharp style and high-profile romances with Julie Christie and Jean Shrimpton.

Terence was 87.