Who Was Deng Mayar? What To Know About The Late Athlete

How Deng Mayar Was Remembered After His Drowning

The college basketball world was shocked by tragedy in August 2025, when it was revealed the University of Nebraska Omaha forward Deng Mayar drowned in a reservoir outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The athlete's death resulted in an outpouring of tributes from his former coaches and teammates, many of whom were affected by his loss.

Here's a look at how Mayar established himself as a college athlete, and how his death was marked by those he worked with over the course of his athletic career.

Deng Played For Several Teams During His College Career

Mayar's career in college basketball began in junior college, as a longtime starter playing for Howard Junior College, according to the University of Nebraska Omaha's official website.

He later transferred to the University of North Dakota, where he studied communications, and he began playing for that school in his junior year.

The athlete spent his senior year at North Dakota, and he transferred to the University of Nebraska Omaha for graduate school, where he also joined the basketball team.

Mayar made a total of 42 appearances for the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks over the two seasons he spent on the squad.

Deng Was Swimming With A Friend When He Drowned

The athlete's drowning happened while he was swimming at a reservoir in Herriman, Utah, just southwest of Salt Lake City, according to The Athletic.

Mayar and a friend reportedly began to experience difficulty staying above water, and while his friend was able to make it back to shore, the basketball player didn't make it out, even with the assistance of bystanders.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene and reportedly searched for the athlete for hours before a submersible robot located his body at 10:40 PM, and he was officially pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

Mayar's friend was hospitalized, and he's expected to recover from the ordeal.

Mayar Was Remembered Fondly By His Former Coaches

Mayar's death shook the athletic community, and his loss was noted by various individuals and organizations he'd worked with in the past.

University of Nebraska Omaha Basketball Head Coach Chris Crutchfield issued a statement saying he and the rest of the team were "devastated" when they learned of the drowning, according to the New York Post.

Crutchfield also described Mayar as "a joy to be around" and stated the athlete's involvement with the Mavericks "made our culture better."