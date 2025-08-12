Who Was Robbie Brewer? What To Know About The Late Stock Car Driver

Robbie Brewer's career as a stock car driver came to a tragic end on August 9, 2025, when he died after crashing into a wall during a race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The tragedy grew worse in the days following the event, when it was revealed the driver had actually suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel before the collision.

We're going to look into the background of the late competitor and go over the events of his final time on the track.

Robbie Had Competed In Racing Events For Decades

Brewer had been involved in racing events for more than three decades, and his first career start on a racetrack took place in 1990, according to ESPN.

The driver racked up a total of 311 Bowman Gray starts, split between the track's Stadium Stock, Sportsman and Tour Type Modified divisions, according to CBS Sports.

Brewer earned himself a track championship in 2011 in the Sportsman competition, and he had a total of 11 career victories at Bowman Gray.

The competitor also appeared in various 602 Modified races in the region surrounding Winston-Salem.

The Driver's Final Race Ended In Tragedy

Brewer's final event was part of a Sportsman Division race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The racer was coming up to a restart with four laps to go in what was the first of two 20-lap features.

However, the competitor's car veered when he reportedly experienced a heart attack, according to Short Track Scene ... and the car crashed head-on into a wall, rolling to a halt near the finish line.

Emergency crew workers cut Brewer out of the wrecked car, and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Brewer's Death Was Mourned By His Friends And Family

A spectator spoke to the New York Post and said racing fans descended into "silence and reverence" after the crash. The racing fan recalled seeing several individuals "clearly praying" after the horrific wreck.

Brewer's daughter Courtney made an official announcement about her father's death on her Facebook account Sunday, writing she wasn't the only one who'd lost "a best friend," according to the New York Post.