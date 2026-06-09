Stefon Diggs Ordered to Explain To Judge How He Knows Male Sexual Assault Accuser

How Did You Know Your Male Sexual Assault Accuser?!?

Stefon Diggs is being ordered to finally explain how he knows the man accusing him of sexual assault ... because a federal judge says calling him an "acquaintance" just isn't good enough.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, the judge ruled on a series of discovery disputes last week in Diggs' ongoing legal battle with Christopher Blake Griffith ... the man who has accused the NFL star of drugging and sexually assaulting him in 2023 ... allegations Diggs has repeatedly denied.

One of the biggest rulings centers on how Stefon must answer a basic question: How did Diggs and Griffith know each other before the alleged incident?

Griffith had asked Diggs to describe their relationship prior to the night in question, but Diggs' response was limited to essentially saying they were "acquaintances." The judge wasn't satisfied ... ordering the wide receiver to provide a "truthful, complete, and non-evasive response" that goes beyond that simple description.

The judge also directed Diggs to provide fuller answers about his interactions with Griffith in May 2023 ... and which people were present at his Rockville, Maryland, residence.

Diggs scored at least one win in the ruling: The judge determined he does not have to answer questions about any prior possession or distribution of controlled substances.

As we've reported, Griffith has alleged Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him ... before later orchestrating a violent attack against him. Diggs has denied the claims and fired back with a defamation lawsuit, insisting Griffith fabricated the allegations and damaged his reputation.