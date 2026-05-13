Tasha K Held In Contempt for Cardi B, Stefon Diggs References Amid Court Battle

Tasha K has been found in civil contempt in her ongoing legal war with Cardi B ... after a judge ruled she violated prior court orders barring her from making snide remarks about Cardi, Offset, and Stefon Diggs.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Tasha's now been ordered to stop violating the non-disparagement clause and remove the content mentioning Cardi, Offset, and Diggs at the center of the dispute.

The court also ordered Tasha to pay Cardi's attorneys fees racked up from going to court over this ... plus some sanctions against Tasha's bankruptcy lawyer.

Still, it wasn't a total sweep for Cardi -- the judge denied her request for prospective monetary sanctions against the blogger ... saying Cardi can come back to court if there are any future violations of the order.

As we previously reported, Cardi was awarded $4M from Tasha in a defamation battle, and Tasha filed for bankruptcy months later.