Cardi B Wants to Grill Blogger Tasha K Over Finances in Person

Cardi B is demanding blogger Tasha K show up for an examination of her finances in person, and to turn over her bank records ... just months after the two ended their battle over millions of dollars owed, TMZ has learned.

According to docs from Tasha's bankruptcy case in Florida, obtained by TMZ, the "WAP" rapper is demanding Tasha's company produce records relating to her income from YouTube and other social media accounts. Cardi also wants copies of Tasha's tax returns.

The movement comes months after Cardi and Tasha worked out a deal in March 2025, when Tasha agreed to pay off a portion of the $3.9 million she owed the rapper.

The debt stemmed from a defamation lawsuit Cardi brought against Tasha over allegations of drug use and bad behavior.

According to the deal, Tasha said she would pay $1.2 million over the span of five years. Tasha also agreed not to trash-talk Cardi on her social media platforms.