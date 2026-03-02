Cardi B Appears to Diss Stefon Diggs at Concert, 'Who You Playin' With Mothaf***a?'

Cardi B might've backed Stefon Diggs after BIA's diss, but don't get it twisted ... she's still big mad at the NFL star, and she proved it at her latest concert, throwing major shade at her ex!

The "Imaginary Playerz" rapper was onstage during her "Little Miss Drama Tour" when she opened up about an ex, and while Cardi never named Diggs, the message clearly seemed to be aimed at the New England Patriots receiver.

Cardi B seemed to direct a message at Stefon Diggs while on stage during her latest show. 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/RmNOQaMEO9 @HOT97

"You can't be out here playing with a b**** like me. There's n***** out here praying for a b**** like me," Cardi said.

"I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n****. Who you playin' with mothaf****?!"

As the crowd cheered, Cardi doubled down ... saying Diggs never had a woman like her and none of his past flings are on her level.

"None of them b*****s f*****g with me," Cardi said.

Cardi is singing a different tune than she was last month when she defended Diggs after rival BIA took a shot at him on social media, writing, "Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm."

Cardi responded during her tour stop in Los Angeles, saying on stage, "Just because I ain't f****n' with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b****."