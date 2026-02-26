Cardi B Is Still Welcome at 'SNL' After Alleged Nicki Minaj Outburst on Set
Cardi B Still in 'SNL' Good Graces After Nicki-Fueled Freakout!!!
Cardi B’s alleged backstage meltdown over a Nicki Minaj gag may have shaken the walls at 'SNL' ... but we're told there's no hard feelings!
Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Cardi was having a bad night, just like anyone else has from time to time -- adding while the show doesn't condone such behavior, nobody's holding any grudges and she's still welcome to return.
That’s a pretty big olive branch, considering Cardi's alleged behavior after catching "Weekend Update" anchors joking about Nicki’s recent MAGA ties -- as Cardi was gearing up for her Jan. 31 music guest spot.
Cardi allegedly hurled her phone at a TV monitor, threatened to bounce, and much more -- very much signifying her and Nicki's never-ending flame war is still going strong.
In the end, the joke got yanked -- and 'SNL' has now made it clear to us they're not gonna be yanking Cardi from the air. She walked away untouched, unbothered, and is very much invited back.