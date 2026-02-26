Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Is Still Welcome at 'SNL' After Alleged Nicki Minaj Outburst on Set

Cardi B Still in 'SNL' Good Graces After Nicki-Fueled Freakout!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
cardi b snl main getty
Getty

Cardi B’s alleged backstage meltdown over a Nicki Minaj gag may have shaken the walls at 'SNL' ... but we're told there's no hard feelings!

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Cardi was having a bad night, just like anyone else has from time to time -- adding while the show doesn't condone such behavior, nobody's holding any grudges and she's still welcome to return.

cardi b nicki minaj split sub getty
Getty

That’s a pretty big olive branch, considering Cardi's alleged behavior after catching "Weekend Update" anchors joking about Nicki’s recent MAGA ties -- as Cardi was gearing up for her Jan. 31 music guest spot.

cardi b snl sub getty
Getty

Cardi allegedly hurled her phone at a TV monitor, threatened to bounce, and much more -- very much signifying her and Nicki's never-ending flame war is still going strong.

nicki minaj sub getty swipe
Getty

In the end, the joke got yanked -- and 'SNL' has now made it clear to us they're not gonna be yanking Cardi from the air. She walked away untouched, unbothered, and is very much invited back.

Related articles