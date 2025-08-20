Brandon Blackstock’s Daughter Mourns Father in Emotional Tribute Post

Brandon Blackstock's family is still reeling from his tragic death ... with his daughter Savannah sharing a heartfelt message about what her father meant to her.

Savannah took to IG Tuesday night ... writing, "My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true. No matter how high or how far, he made a way. Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day."

The 23-year-old posted a series of photos of her with her father ... including moments from her wedding, horseback riding, and him posing with her 3-year-old son, Lake.

What makes Brandon's death all the more tragic ... Savannah revealed she was pregnant just a month before he passed away.

In her tribute, Savannah reflects on the past 6 months with her father ... saying he "gifted" her with "a new avenue" in their relationship, one centered on faith in Jesus Christ.

She looks back on the day Brandon died earlier this month after battling cancer, writing ... "He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior."

She closes her tribute with a touching goodbye ... "I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel. I’m so thankful for the time I did have and I can’t wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind."