Brandon Blackstock Was in Relationship With Former Kelly Clarkson Assistant When He Died

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was in a relationship when he died of melanoma ... and she's a former assistant to Kelly.

According to his obituary ... Blackstock was living with Brittney Marie Jones in Montana -- a "loving partner" who was with him until his untimely death. A source with knowledge confirmed to TMZ ... Brittney was a production assistant for Kelly from 2016 to 2020.

According to her LinkedIn she was then Blackstock's executive assistant while he was the artist manager of Starstruck Entertainment -- before he rebranded the company to V Bar V Cattle Co., after the couple's divorce.

TMZ reported last week Brandon sadly lost his battle with melanoma, after a three-and-a-half-year fight, at just 48.

It was clear Blackstock was dealing with a major health issue ... 'cause Clarkson announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to her ex-husband's health issues -- explaining she needed to be with their children. People broke the news of his death.

During their marriage, they had two children together ... and, Clarkson credited Blackstock with convincing her to get into hosting her own talk show. Kelly filed for divorce in 2020, and it was finalized in March 2022.

Brandon's first ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth, recently paid tribute to him ... describing Brandon as witty, charming and an "absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat." She says he was the greatest dad and "loved hard and he fought hard."

Brandon and Melissa share two children -- Seth, 18, and Savannah, 23.