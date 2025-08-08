Brandon Blackstock's Brother Shelby Pays Emotional Tribute After His Death

Brandon Blackstock’s brother is pouring his heart out on IG the day after Brandon's death -- and it’s a gut-wrenching tribute that’ll hit you right in the feels.

Alongside an IG collage of family pics, Shelby Blackstock shared that words couldn't even begin to capture the huge hole left by Brandon's passing -- as an irreplaceable part of their family as a brother, father, grandfather, and son.

Shelby -- a racecar driver -- opened up about how much his late brother had taught him and the countless memories he'd carry forever, especially now that they won’t get to make any more.

In classic brotherly fashion, Shelby ended with a cheeky line, saying Brandon has to watch him from above as he does everything better, smoother, and, of course, in a way more handsome fashion.

As TMZ first reported ... Brandon lost his battle with melanoma Thursday after a 3.5-year fight at age 48.