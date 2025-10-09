LeBron James To Miss Start of NBA Season With Sciatica

Lakers fans still reeling over the Lebron James "Second Decision" madness now have an even bigger headache to deal with ... the King has been ruled out for the start of the NBA season with an injury.

The team revealed on Thursday James will be sidelined for the next three to four weeks as he deals with sciatica -- an issue that causes pain, numbness and tingling in the lower back and down the leg.

The recovery timeline means the 40-year-old forward will miss L.A.'s home-opener vs. Steph Curry's Warriors on Oct. 21. It likely means he's out for the Lakers' tilt with Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves on Oct. 24 as well.

It seems James' 2025-26 debut could come on Halloween night against the Grizzlies -- but given the uncertain nature of the ailment, it's all still up in the air at the moment.

The timing couldn't be worse for James and Lakers fans ... who just dealt with a scare earlier this week when James seemed to indicate he might be hanging up his sneakers.