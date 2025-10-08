JJ Redick Calls People 'Idiots' For Thinking LeBron James Was Retiring

LeBron James sent fans into a frenzy by teasing a retirement announcement only for it to be an ad ... and JJ Redick can't believe people thought it was anything else -- telling reporters, "You guys are idiots."

Redick was meeting with the media when he was asked about James' "Second Decision" rollout ... which was a big promotion for Hennessy.

JJ Redick on LeBron James “Second Decision”



“You guys are idiots… we all knew it was an ad right — nobody was freaking out”



(Via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/JqhOaBE8K5 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 7, 2025 @Fullcourtpass

While fans were scrambling to scoop up tickets to catch King James in action one last time, the Lakers head coach thought it was obvious.

"We all knew it was an ad, right?" he asked.

Still, reporters asked if his phone was blowing up over the situation ... and he admitted, "I'm sure I got some texts."

"Most people that text me are probably also aware that it was probably an ad. Nobody was freaking out."

A compilation of Lakers reactions to LeBron James’ The Decision 2.0:

Rui Hachimura - “He loves to do that type of stuff” Austin Reaves: “I got a couple calls, like, ‘What is this?’” JJ Redick - “You guys are idiots”



Videos via @mcten pic.twitter.com/TESX2HvVmw — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 8, 2025 @MrBuckBuckNBA

It wasn't just Redick who people were reaching out to ... as Austin Reaves said he got a couple of calls asking, "What is this?"

Rui Hachimura said his phone received a few dings with questions about the video ... adding that he even went directly to the source about it.