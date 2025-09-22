LeBron James Doesn't Deserve Lakers Statue Yet, Says Byron Scott

Play video content TMZSports.com

Is LeBron James' tenure in the Purple and Gold worthy of a statue?? Lakers legend Byron Scott can't see it happening as it stands right now ... telling TMZ Sports the King hasn't had enough success in L.A. -- yet.

We caught up with Scott -- a three-time NBA champ -- earlier this week while hosting KiKi Shepard's 7th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic in the City of Angels ... and asked the former Lakers guard how he felt about a potential "LeBronze" figure outside Crypto.com Arena.

"I think if he gets another one, then he has a chance," he said. "But right now, if you look at the players that have statues in front of Crypto.com [Arena], these are long lifers. They've been with the Lakers for almost their entire career, and they've had multiple championships."

Individuals with statues outside the home of the Lakers include Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal ... just to name a few.

Scott made it clear, though -- he's a big fan of LeBron -- but doesn't see him getting that honor from the team at this moment.

Speaking of the team's title odds, he's optimistic about them heading into this season ... especially with Luka Dončić seemingly being in the best shape of his life.

"He looks like he's 110% committed to the Lakers organization this year," he said. "And with him and LeBron James, when you've got two of the best players in the game on the same team, and both of them are committed, it's gonna be a wonderful season."

Play video content TMZSports.com