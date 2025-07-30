Luka Doncic Denies Ozempic Use Amid Offseason Body Transformation

Play video content NBC

Luka Doncic has turned plenty of heads this offseason thanks to his noticeably leaner frame ... and it's now gotten to the point where he's being asked if he's using Ozempic.

The 26-year-old joined "Today" on Wednesday morning to discuss a number of topics ... and when the conversation shifted to his fitness, Craig Melvin surprised viewers by asking, "No Ozempic, none of those shots or anything?"

Doncic quickly shut it down ... saying his new look was the result of diet and exercise. He even revealed he took a full month off from basketball to focus solely on fitness, something he's never done before.

Doncic had faced criticism in recent years for being out of shape ... and reports suggested the Dallas Mavericks were frustrated with his lack of conditioning, which may have played a role in his trade to the Lakers this past February.

Luka Dončić joined the broadcast booth during tonight's Yankees game and joked that the Mavericks probably saw his transformation in the latest issue of Men's Health when Michael Kay brought it up. pic.twitter.com/EBZHzi3pes — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) July 29, 2025 @MichaelJBier

His offseason transformation has drawn plenty of attention ... including a cover feature with the Men's Health magazine.

During a recent appearance on the Yankees' broadcast, the announcers joked he should send the Mavs a copy of the magazine -- Doncic had a good reaction, saying, "They probably saw it. I don't have to worry about that."

