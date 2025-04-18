Luka Doncic Says He Threw His Phone After Lakers Trade, Claims It Still Works

Luka Doncic might want to look into an OtterBox sponsorship deal ... 'cause the L.A. Laker showed off how he handled the news of being traded from the Dallas Mavericks -- revealing he turned his phone into a cracked mess after chucking it.

Doncic did a sit-down interview with ESPN ahead of his playoff debut with the Purple and Gold ... in which he admitted he threw his iPhone once he hung up with his former squad.

Luka Doncic tells @malika_andrews about throwing his phone and breaking it when he found out he got traded to the Lakers 😳



"My heart was broken honestly." 💔 pic.twitter.com/rfsIGlOaBC — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2025 @espn

While he didn't say how much effort he put into yeeting his cellular device, it was hard enough to do some damage. The top of the phone got the worst of it, but cracks were visible all over the back of the device.

The 26-year-old isn't too bothered by the aesthetic of the spiderwebbed iPhone ... as he is still taking and receiving calls on it.

"It still works," he said.

Doncic spoke more about what he was doing when he learned of the blockbuster trade, saying he was in bed watching a movie.

"I was still in shock," he said. "Crazy shock. I felt like my heart was broken."

He showed those emotions when he returned to the Big D, shedding some tears as the team rolled a tribute video for him.

Once the game tipped off ... he threw the Lakers on his back -- putting up 45 points en route to their 112-97 rout of the Mavericks.

ALL THE FEELS FOR LUKA'S RETURN TO DALLAS ❤️



The Mavs honored Luka with a tribute video before he took the court with the Lakers 👏 pic.twitter.com/462QhwjDRC — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025 @espn