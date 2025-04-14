Kyrie Irving Dropping New KAI 2 Colorway Honoring Dallas Mavericks

Finally, something positive for Dallas Mavericks fans ... Kyrie Irving is droppin' new KAI 2 kicks featuring the team's colorway as a tribute to the franchise!

Irving -- who was traded to the Mavericks in 2023 -- and the brand ANTA unveiled the latest sneakers this week, featuring colors that honor his home, Dallas ... a city he's come to love.

The KAI signature kicks come in Mavs' blue and white -- symbolizing unity and loyalty that Kyrie says define him and the city -- along with a spiral design inspired by Dallas' Thanksgiving Square.

The sneakers also feature a bit of retro yellow ... a way to pay homage to what they call the "golden era" of basketball.

"Three colorways in, this isn’t just another drop -- it’s a love letter to Dallas," ANTA said in a statement. "With every step, it’s a reminder that home is where the heart (and the hoop) is."

Of course, it's been a rough time for Mavericks fans ... who have dealt with a dark cloud hanging over them since Luka Doncic was traded out of nowhere on a Saturday night a couple months back.

Fans have been aiming their frustrations at the man who executed the move, general manager Nico Harrison.

The Lakers, with their new superstar, finished in third place in the West ... and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Mavs will have to fight for a spot in the postseason ... they're in the play-in tourney, and will face the Kings in Sacramento.

Unfortunately, they'll have to do it without Irving -- who is sidelined with a torn ACL.