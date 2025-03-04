LeBron James, Luka Doncic Support Kyrie Irving After Season-Ending Torn ACL

Their teams might be on the opposite ends of the wildest trade of the season, but LeBron James and Luka Doncic are sending positive vibes Kyrie Irving's way ... after the Mavericks star suffered a torn ACL during Monday's game.

The heartbreaking moment went down with under three minutes left in the first quarter of the Mavs' contest against the Kings. As Irving drove to the hoop, his knee buckled and he fell to the ground in pain.

Even with Kyrie struggling to put weight on his left leg, the 36-year-old knocked down two free throws before exiting the matchup ... which the team called a "left knee sprain."

It was later revealed on Tuesday his season was over after tearing his ACL.

Kyrie was showered with love after his exit ... with James sending prayers his way -- and Doncic reposting video of Irving's post-injury shots from the charity stripe with two emotional emojis and prayer hands.

Of course, Kyrie and Bron won a title together on the Cavaliers in 2016 ... and more recently, he made it to the NBA Finals with Luka last season.

During his postgame availability, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said seeing Kyrie injured likely took the wind out of his team's sail ... but it'll have to be a next-man-up mentality moving forward.

The Mavs went on to lose the game by a final score of 122-98, and fans weren't happy with the product they paid for ... as they headed toward the exit once the third quarter wrapped up.

It all comes on the heels of the Mavs announcing they would be raising season ticket prices for the 2025-26 season ... only weeks after they shockingly traded Doncic to Los Angeles.

Mass exodus for Mavs fans after Q3 with their team down in more ways than one. They’ve seen more than enough on this night. pic.twitter.com/99WqabWRGO — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) March 4, 2025 @JoeTrahan