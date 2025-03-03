Dallas Mavericks Raise Ticket Prices After Luka Doncic Trade

The hits keep coming for Dallas Mavericks fans ... just a couple weeks after the org. shockingly traded away superstar Luka Doncic, it revealed its now jacking up its ticket prices too.

The Mavs said in a statement Monday because of "ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement" ... they're raising prices for 2025-26 season tickets by about 8.5 percent.

The team insisted fans will still be getting a deal if they purchase the tix instead of going to the secondary market -- claiming Mavs supporters can save up to 23 percent by locking in for the long haul.

Dallas backers, though, were not pleased with the team's announcement, to say the least ... particularly after it gave away Doncic in a trade with the Lakers that many fans felt was one-sided.

As you know by now, the 26-year-old was jettisoned to Los Angeles for 31-year-old Anthony Davis, who sustained a significant injury in his first game with Dallas, and has yet to play since.

Fans who were ticked over the swap were once again furious with the team Monday ... with one writing on X, "The new ownership is disgustingly out of touch."

Play video content Los Angeles Lakers

To make matters worse for Dallas fans, Doncic -- after a slow start in Purple and Gold -- has found his rhythm with LeBron James ... and has helped the Lakers get on a six-game win streak.