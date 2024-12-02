Kyrie Irving Sued After Allegedly Stiffing Health & Wellness Co. Out Of $390K

Kyrie Irving is being dragged to court by a health and wellness company that claims the NBA superstar stiffed it out of nearly $400,000.

The allegations are all spelled out in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, that was filed on Monday in New York.

The plaintiffs, Elite Mind Solutions, allege Irving hired them and their high-profile therapist, Natasha McCartney, in the spring of 2024 to work a family retreat the basketball player was putting on for friends and family from June 28 to July 2.

Initially, the lawsuit states, Irving had said about 50-60 people would attend. But the plaintiffs allege just days before the event began, Irving informed them it'd be close to 115. The suit states when they arrived at the retreat, there ended up being around 150 people there.

Nonetheless, the company claims in the suit it performed all of the therapeutic exercises and sessions they promised.

In addition, the plaintiffs allege that after someone had tragically died at the event ... they performed crisis management services as well as grief counseling.

But, according to the suit, when the org. sent Irving invoices totaling $390,710 for the services, he didn't pony up.

They're now suing Irving -- who's made over $300 million in his NBA career -- for breach of contract and more ... seeking to obtain the money they say they're owed plus interest and attorneys' fees.