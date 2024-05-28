Celtics Fans Chant 'F*** Kyrie' ... After Advancing to NBA Finals

The beef between Celtics fans and Kyrie Irving is back, full throttle ... Boston fans chanted 'F*** Kyrie' as they celebrated their NBA Finals berth in the city streets!

Mind you, Irving and the Dallas Mavericks haven't even advanced to the NBA Finals yet, but being up 3-0 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they're advancing to the Finals, barring a historic collapse.

So, Celtics fans know more than likely their 18th championship will have to go through Kyrie and the Mavs ... thus the shade-throwing at their former star guard.

"F*** Kyrie! F*** Kyrie!," fans yelled in the street.

“Fuck Kyrie” chants after the Celtics sweep to advance to the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/jOseUDvUw6 — Bri Marie D (@BriMarieD) May 28, 2024 @BriMarieD

Remember, Ky was traded to Boston in 2017 ... but left to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Irving hasn't always had the best relationship with the Bean town faithful ... a fan threw a water bottle at him in his first return to TD Garden as a Nets player in 2021.

"It’s unfortunate that sports has come to a lot of this kind of crossroads where you’re seeing a lot of old ways come up," Irving said at the time.

"It’s been that way in history in terms of entertainment and performers and sports for a long period of time, and just underlying racism and just treating people like they’re in a human zoo, throwing stuff at people, saying things. There’s a certain point where it gets to be too much, so I called it out."

There was also the time Kyrie flipped off Celtics fans ... point is, they don't like each other.