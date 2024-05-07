Kyrie Irving Honors Late Mom With Special Edition Mother's Day Sneakers

Kyrie Irving is honoring his late mom, Elizabeth, on Mother's Day this year with some special edition ANTA sneakers that pay tribute to her "wisdom and protective spirit."

The Chinese apparel company -- which famously signed Irving to a shoe deal back in July 2023 -- announced on Tuesday the kicks will drop this weekend ... and, as you can see, they feature a ton of homages to the Mavericks star's mom.

The shoe has the word "Mother" embroidered on the strap and the heel pull ... and it's got her name sketched on the outsole as well.

ANTA officials said the colors and design also pay homage to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe -- which Kyrie's grandmother (Elizabeth's biological mother) was a member of.

"The new release honors Elizabeth Irving, Kyrie’s mother, whose influence and legacy are woven into the very fabric of this special edition," ANTA said in a statement.

Irving's mom died from an illness when Kyrie was just four years old. She was only 29.

Play video content

Kyrie has spoken about the loss several times during his career ... stating that being unable to do a lot of firsts with her has affected him.

"I never got to give my mom my awards in the NBA," said Irving, who was raised most of his life by his father, Drederick. "I never got to hug my mom after a 40-point game."