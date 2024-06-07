Celtics Fans Bring Kyrie Blowup Doll To Game 1 ... Beat It Up After Win

Play video content

Celtics fans did the most to show Kyrie Irving he's not welcome in Boston, bringing a blow-up doll with the NBA star's face on it to Game 1 of the NBA Finals ... and stomped it out after they won.

The blowup doll was spotted on the Beantown streets on Thursday ahead of the first game of the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

Celtics fans brought a blow up doll with Kyrie Irving’s face on it, chanting “f— Kyrie! f— Kyrie!” and tossing the doll around and beating it up. pic.twitter.com/uDQ33GDwR0 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 7, 2024 @MikeLeslieWFAA

The doll's dressed in KI's number 11 Celtics jersey (his old threads) ... with a cut out of Ky's face. At one point, fans chanted "F*** Kyrie!" using a loudspeaker.

The fans were so rough on the doll, it didn't even survive the night ... 'cause after the Celtics won, 107-89, a bunch of supporters stomped the doll out.

That wasn't the only Irving hate ... although it was the most out there. The crowd also chanted "Kyrie sucks" several times during the game at TD Garden.

Irving, however, seemingly wasn't too offended by the fans' reception, saying, "It's basketball at the end of the day."

Of course, the 8x All-Star has been used to trash talk since he departed Boston in 2019.